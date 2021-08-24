Sele will play to a full hotel!

QCOSTARICA – On Sunday, September 5, La Sele, Costa Rica’s national soccer team will play against Mexico in the qualifying round towards Qatar 2022.

Due to the pandemic, entrances to the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium)for the event in La Sabana is restricted to 3,000 fans, a pilot program announced last week by the Minister of Sports.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Weekend Daytime Vehicular Restrictions Eliminated Starting Sept 1

However, a small group of fans, more or less 30, will get to see the game from a completely different point of view, high atop the stadium, from the 38th floor of the Hilton San Jose hotel located diagonal to the stadium.

Call it a VIP box, if you will.

According to the Hilton, reservations started pouring in for the last couple of weeks, even before it was announced that fans would be allowed in the stadium seats.

It is not known if the guests knew about the game and their reason for the early booking, but, in any event, they will be the envy of thousands of fans who will not be able to go to the stadium, even if they could afford the ¢95,000 colones (US$155) the Fedefutbol is charging for one of the 3,000 tickets available.

- Advertisement -

“There are all kinds of clients. There are tourists, families, people who come for business, because they want to rest. Being Hilton brand hotels we offer high-quality standards and we have serious protocols to take care of the health of our clients.

“There are different types of packages and their price depends on what the client was looking for (he did not detail rates) and by this date all spaces are already sold out in this hotel,” said Ludwing Díaz, Hilton’s Marketing Director

- Advertisement -

Related