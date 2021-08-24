Tuesday 24 August 2021
Sele will play to a full hotel!

There is no longer a room at the Hilton for the game against Mexico

HQSports
By Q Costa Rica
The view from the terraces of the Hilton San José. For a small group of fans this will be their private box. Image from Facebook.
QCOSTARICA – On Sunday, September 5, La Sele, Costa Rica’s national soccer team will play against Mexico in the qualifying round towards Qatar 2022.

The view from the terraces of the Hilton San José. For a small group of fans this will be their private box. Image from Facebook.

Due to the pandemic, entrances to the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium)for the event in La Sabana is restricted to 3,000 fans, a pilot program announced last week by the Minister of Sports.

Read more: Weekend Daytime Vehicular Restrictions Eliminated Starting Sept 1

However, a small group of fans, more or less 30, will get to see the game from a completely different point of view, high atop the stadium, from the 38th floor of the Hilton San Jose hotel located diagonal to the stadium.

Call it a VIP box, if you will.

On August 4, the day of the Super Cup between Saprissa and Alajuelense, model Lola Wright, daughter of Saprissa coach Mauricio Wright, looks onto the field from high atop the Hilton San José. Photo from Instagram.

According to the Hilton, reservations started pouring in for the last couple of weeks, even before it was announced that fans would be allowed in the stadium seats.

It is not known if the guests knew about the game and their reason for the early booking, but, in any event, they will be the envy of thousands of fans who will not be able to go to the stadium, even if they could afford the ¢95,000 colones (US$155) the Fedefutbol is charging for one of the 3,000 tickets available.

“There are all kinds of clients. There are tourists, families, people who come for business, because they want to rest. Being Hilton brand hotels we offer high-quality standards and we have serious protocols to take care of the health of our clients.

The Hilton Garden Inn, located diagonal to the national stadium, has rooms and a terrace looking in on the stadium, for those wishing to spend the night there. Photo Hilton

“There are different types of packages and their price depends on what the client was looking for (he did not detail rates) and by this date all spaces are already sold out in this hotel,” said Ludwing Díaz, Hilton’s Marketing Director

 

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

