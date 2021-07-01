Thursday 1 July 2021
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 1: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
1109

Today, Thursday, July 1, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Alternating odds and evens will be in place until July 11.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

 

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

 

