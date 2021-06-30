O Canada! It’s time to celebrate Canada Day!

RICO’S DIGEST – Canadians celebrate Canada Day on July 1. In Costa Rica, the Canadian Club of Costa Rica does a great job organizing the event that typically includes the participation of the Canadian Embassy.

Like last year, this year’s Canada Day will be a “virtual event”.

“After more than a year of physical distancing, we meet again to celebrate Canada Day virtually from your own home,” announced Canada’s Ambassador to Costa Rica, James K. Hill. “This year, 2021, is a memorable one as we celebrate 200 years of Costa Rican independence and the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Costa Rica and Canada,” the ambassador noted.

The event, which includes musical performances, a speech from Ambassador Hill, will take place at 7:00 pm on July 1.

Also, here is the link to the virtual event in Ottawa, for those of you who have forgotten, Canada’s capital, eh?

From the Canadian Club, here is a description of a stereotypical Canadian:

A Canadian is someone who drinks Costa Rican coffee from an English teacup and munches a French pastry while sitting on their Danish furniture having just come home from an Italian movie in their German car. Then picks up their Japanese pen and writes to their Member of Parliament (Congressman to our American friends) to complain about the American take-over of the Canadian publishing business.

The Tim Hortons Canada Day Virtual Fireworks

On July 1, at 10 pm (local time in Canada), thousands of Canadians will be dazzled by the Tim Hortons Canada Day Virtual Fireworks! Wherever you are, point your smartphone or tablet at the sky and enjoy this 3D fireworks show. This fun and innovative experience will make you feel as if you were there.

What is Canada Day?

Originally called “Dominion Day”, the holiday commemorates the unification of three North American British colonies: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and the Province of Canda (which consisted of Ontario and Quebec).

On July 1, 1867, the British North America Act formally joined the colonies, creating a unified, semi-independent Dominion of Canada. Essentially, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain.

In 1982, Canada became fully independent.

“Canada Day” was used for the first time on July 1, 1983.

The country is now made up of ten provinces and three territories. Can you name them without looking at the image below?

Don’t peek.

Join the Canadian Club of Costa Rica

I thank the Canadian Club of Costa Rica for its work. If you haven’t yet, become a member of the CCC today and get their monthly letter. Contact Patricia.

You can become a member without paying annual membership fees. You can participate in monthly social luncheons–either potluck or at a restaurant, receive the monthly Club Newsletter, take part in a traditional Canadian Thanksgiving dinner or join in the festivities at one of the other annual events.