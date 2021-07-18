Sunday 18 July 2021
type here...
Home National Today's Vehicle Restriction July 18: ODD ending plates CANNOT circulate
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 18: ODD ending plates CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
1344

Today, Sunday, July 18, ODD ending plates 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

- Advertisement -

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Look for the exception letter “Carta de excepción para restricción vehicular“.

- Advertisement -

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica remains low at 0.95

Related Articles

Crashing a vehicle into a house also qualifies as a traffic accident, authorities clarify

QCOSTARICA - When a vehicle crashes into a fixed object, such...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 17: EVEN ending plates CANNOT circulate

Today, Saturday, July 17, EVEN ending plates 0, 2, 4, 6,...
Read more

New motorcycle plates are a timid effort to fight crime

QCOSTARICA - Starting in August, motorcycles will get new license plates,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.