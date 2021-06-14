Monday 14 June 2021
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 14: 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

by Rico
Today, Monday, June 14, vehicles with plates ending 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

This week and next, from Monday to Friday, there will no longer be the alternative ODDS and EVENS can circulate, rather the prohibition on the last digit of the license plate as follows:

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.

 

 

