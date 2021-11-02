Tuesday 2 November 2021
Vehicle Restrictions: Only night restrictions in place from 11 pm; Daytime restrictions ONLY in San Jose center

National
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Welcome to November, the start of the “responsible and gradual opening.

For this month and next (November and December), there are only nighttime vehicular restrictions from 11 pm to 5 am countrywide.

All daytime weekday and weekend restrictions have been eliminated, save for the downtown area of the city of San Jose on weekdays, inside the Circunvalacion limits, based on last the two digits of the license plate, from 5 am to 11 pm:

  • Mondays, vehicles with plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate
  • Tuesdays, vehicles with plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate
  • Wednesdays, vehicles with plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate
  • Thursdays, vehicles with plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate
  • Fridays, vehicles with plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate
The weekday restrictions for the downtown core of the city of San Jose

For the nighttime and San Jose weekdays daytime, the well-known exemptions continue to be in effect. Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

 

