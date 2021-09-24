Friday 24 September 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 24: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 24: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, September 24, vehicles with...
Read more

Why the billions in English are not like the billions in Spanish

What amount would you prefer to have saved in...
Read more

Health confirms 15 cases of malaria on the border with Nicaragua

QCOSTARICA - An outbreak of 15 people positive for...
Read more

Costa Rica is the third OECD country with the highest proportion of young people who neither study nor work

QCOSTARICA - The proportion of young people who do...
Read more

Costa Rica advances “timidly” in the vaccination process that is already “deficient”, denounce several sectors

QCOSTARICA - Compared with other countries in the region...
Read more

Conditions worsen for Haitian migrants on US-Mexico border

Q24N - Conditions are deteriorating in a camp on...
Read more

Costa Rica, Panama and Dominican Republic seek a solution for Haiti

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, Luis Abinader...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For today, Friday, September 24, vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhy the billions in English are not like the billions in Spanish
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 23: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, September 23, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 22: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, September 22, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.