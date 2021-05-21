Today’s Vehicle Restriction

Today, Friday, May 21, only odds can circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

Starting Wednesday, May 19 and to May 30, daytime driving is restricted to one day only vehicles with odd ending number plates can circulate to the next only evens.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

- Advertisement -

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.