Thursday 20 May 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Tody’s Covid News: 40 deaths in last 24 hours, ICU at record levels

by Rico
6

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported 40 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The number is the second highest so far; the highest was 48 two days ago. Tuesday, May 18.

That is a death every 36 minutes in the last 24 hours.

With today’s deaths, the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 is 3,736 deaths: 2,319 men and 1,417 women, ranging in age from 2 to 103 years. The average age is 69.3 years.

In the last 24 hours, 2,812 new cases of covid-19 were reported, bringing the total to 296,632 accumulated positive cases confirmed, of which 262,786 are Costa Ricans and 33,846 foreigners.

By gender, 148,629 are men and 148,003 women, ranging in age between 0 and 113 years. The average age is 38 years.

Currently, there are 66,229 active cases, which represents 22% of the total cases detected. A total o 226,667 people have recovered.

Situation in Hospitals

Hospital services continue to be overwhelmed. This Thursday, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) and the Ministry of Health report there are 1,431 hospitalized people, with an average age of 53 years, of which 520 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

This is the highest number of people in ICU so far.

The Ministry of Health issues an epidemiological report daily, from Monday to Friday, typically late in the afternoon. Typically no reports are offered on weekends.

On Tuesdays, we’ve been accustomed to a live report from Casa Presidencial, carried on national television and social networks.

Stay tuned to the Q for the latest covid-19 news as it becomes available. Visit our site regularly, sign up for our daily newsletter/bulletins and follow the Q on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

