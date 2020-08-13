Thursday, 13 August 2020
HealthRedaqted

Tolls operators must enable card payment, orders Health

Health authorities ask those responsible for tolls to coordinate with financial entities to allow payment by debit or credit card

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
5
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Toll operators on Ruta 27 and on other roads such as General Cañas, Florencio del Castillo and Route 32 must enable electronic payment (with a debit or credit card), as part of the actions ordered by the Ministry of Health to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The corresponding guideline was updated to establish that “those responsible or awarded the toll collection must coordinate with the corresponding financial entities, the ease of collection by debit or credit card, as well as make the services available to users of the tolls, electronic payment (Quick Pass or similar), through cheaper at  lower cost, provision of a greater number of places of sale or dispensers of this equipment, or home delivery of these devices”.

Those responsible for administering tolls “must encourage the collection of exact amounts through communication to their users”, and people are asked to abide by this recommendation (as much as possible) in order to avoid the exchange of cash.

Among the measures that are added to the document, it is requested to “minimize the handling of cash and it is indicated that only one person is allowed at each collection station.

“… and, if others such as police officers or supervisors approach, they must observe distancing in order to avoid potential contamination by droplets/viruses expelled during conversation/breathing”, it is explained.

Health authorities ensure that the purpose of the guideline is to prevent possible contagion of Covid-19 during “the normal operations of the toll collection stations” and the guidelines are directed to all workers and supervisors of said activity.

Everything indicated in the document is “mandatory compliance, throughout the national territory.”

Rush hour

The document issued also establishes that there must be a plan for the care of drivers during rush hour, this in order to speed up traffic.

“Vendors at tolls should be avoided. (Assess the possibility of banning them since, being street workers, they may be more likely to infect both vehicle drivers and toll station personnel and spread-increase the Pandemic to other places),” the Health guideline stated.

