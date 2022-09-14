QCOSTARICA – The Torch of Independence is already in Costa Rica after the minister of Public Education (MEP), Anna Katharina Müller, received the flames in Peñas Blancas at the border with Nicaragua at the hands of her Nicaraguan counterpart Lilliam Esperanza Herrera during an official act.

The Torch will travel 378 kilometers through the cantons of Guanacaste, Alajuela, Puntarenas, San José and its arrival in Cartago, in tandem by more than 20,000 students.

Müller asked the population to preserve the tradition of celebrating the years as an independent and sovereign nation.

The regional director of the MEP in Liberia, Greivin Rodríguez, stated that the country faces challenges where education is the best tool to attack them. Ana Sofía Miranda, a ninth-year student at the Colegio Técnico Profesional de Liberia, mentioned that young people are responsible for collaborating with solutions.

According to the MEP schedule, this Tuesday, the torch will pass through the cantons of Liberia, Bagaces and Cañas.

