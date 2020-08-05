Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Tourism transport free to circulate without restrictions

(QCOSTARICA) Tourist transport services will be free to circulate every day without vehicular restriction, confirmed the Council of Public Transport (CTP).

The CTP decision applied to all tourism vehicles, clearly identified with “turismo”.

The decision was due to the gradual reactivation tourism services in the yellow zone areas

“We call for this service to be provided in compliance with all the measures and guidelines already announced by the health authorities,” said Manuel Vega, president of CTP.

Vega stated that it was important and timely to make this decision in line with the greater revival of the productive and tourism service sectors.

The CTP makes it clear, in no case, the tourism units may limit capacity in terms of the number of people that each unit can transport, that is, with all seats occupied but without any standing passengers.

In no case, the vehicles authorized for tourism (units marked with ‘turismo’) may exceed the number of seats authorized by the Ministry of Health.

All, drivers, assistants, users, must wear a mask or shield.

Vega stressed that the Traffic Police will have full authority to carry out roadside checks on these vehicles in order to verify that they comply with the sanitary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

