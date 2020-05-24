Saturday, 23 May 2020
Tourist cars will have automatic extension until July 17

All temporary import certificates of vehicles for the tourist category are automatically extended until Friday, July 17, 2020, due to the national emergency due to the Coronavirus, the National Customs Service (Servicio Nacional de Aduanas) reported.

Image for illustrative purposes

The objective of this measure is to extend the term to facilitate the procedure for tourists and Costa Ricans residing abroad.

With this provision, those who have temporary import certificates for vehicles that are about to expire should not go to the Customs offices to carry out the renovation, to avoid crowding and meet the standards established by the Ministry of Health.

For the extension to be applied, the vehicles must have up to date the Compulsory Automobile Insurance (SOA), whose payment can be made, in any authorized agency of the Instituto Nacional de Seguros.

