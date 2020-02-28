Two men were arrested at the Daniel Oduber International airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, accused of trying to smuggle out a large load of marijuana-laced chocolates out of the country.

The men attracted the attention of authorities hauling seven pieces of luggage as they attempted to leave Costa Rica’s tourist hub on the Pacific coast.

Inside the suitcases were 1,087 chocolate bars that contained marijuana, with a total weight of 83.7 kilograms (184 lbs), but it is unclear if that was the combined weight of chocolate and marijuana or just marijuana.

Also seized was US$1,800 in cash.

Arrested was a 49-year-old Canadian named Camerún Paterson and a 31-year-old American named Sayela Wala.

The two had entered Costa Rica as tourists on February 14 at the Peñas Blancas land border crossing with Nicaragua. They were scheduled to leave days later on a flight to the United States and then to Amsterdam.

The two were charged with international drug trafficking.