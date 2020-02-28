Costa Rican model Karina Ramos, who represented the country at the 2014 Miss Universe, recently took to her Instagram page and shared a very hot bikini picture with her fans.

Posted on Saturday, February 22, the Karina was sporting a tiny, animal-print bikini that allowed her to show off her incredible figure, particularly her enviable cleavage as her amazing abs.

The former beauty queen is a natural beauty, proving so by wearing minimal makeup: a beige foundation and a nude lipstick, and defined eyebrows while painting her nails with red polish to keep it stylish.

With her hair in a bun, no jewelry, and accessories, she pulled off the perfect beachy look.

According to the geotag, the snap of the Heredia native was captured at Playa Manuel Antonio, located in the mid-Pacific (one hour south of Playa Jaco)one of Costa Rica’s most popular beaches.

The caption read: “Feliz y con el corazón llenísimo, recargando baterías” (Happy and full hearted, recharging batteries).

View this post on Instagram Feliz y con el corazón llenísimo 🥰 recargando baterías ⚡️☀️❤️ A post shared by Karina Ramos (@karyramoss) on Feb 22, 2020 at 2:26pm PST

Within hours of going live, the sexy pic amassed got more than 20,000 likes and over a hundred comments. Today, the likes count is 30,832.

Other bikini photos also got more than 20,000 likes