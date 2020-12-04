Friday, 4 December 2020
HQ

Traffic Fines for 2021

by Q Costa Rica
74

QCOSTARICA – This is the list with the correct amounts of fines for traffic violations in effect starting January 1, 2021.

  • Not wearing a seatbelt: ¢110,729.29
  • Talking on a cell phone while driving: ¢110,729.29
  • Illegal U turn: ¢327.713.96
  • Execessive noise or gas emissions: ¢ 327.713.96
  • Not respecting the ‘regular’ vehicle restriction: ¢ 23,488.03
  • Not respecting the ‘sanitary’ vehicle restriction ¢ 110,387.09
  • Driving 20 km/h to 39 km/h over the speed limit: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Driving with 40 km/h or more over the speed limit: ¢ 221,458.59
  • Driving at more than 120 kilometers per hour: ¢ 327.713.96
  • Disrespecting a stop sign or a red light: ¢ 221,458.59
  • Drive a vehicle on the beach: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Driving without lights after 6:00 pm until 6:00 am: ¢ 110,729.29
  • Driving at more than 25 km/h in the school zone (when students present): ¢ 110,729.29
  • Improper user of the horn: ¢ 23,488.03
  • Using external loudspeakers (perifoneo en Spanish) without permission: ¢ 23,488.03
  • Using rotating beacons without permission: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Not using the reflective vest while riding a motorcycle or bicycle: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Not wearing a safety helmet (cyclist and motorcyclist): ¢ 110,729.29
  • Circulating without the Marchamo: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Circular without the Riteve inspection: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Evading the toll payment: ¢ 23,488.03
  • Driving without being registered as a driver: ¢ 110,729.29 and the vehicle is removed from circulation.
  • Driving with a suspended license: ¢ 327.713.96 and the vehicle is removed from circulation.
  • Driving with an expired license: ¢ 23,488.03
  • Offer public transportation without authorization: ¢ 110,729.29
  • Foreigner circulates for more than three months with a foreign license, without obtaining the national license: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Driving at a speed lower than the minimum established in the respective section, with the proven purpose of congesting or hindering the free flow of vehicles (tortuguismo): ¢ 110,729.29
  • Driving without carrying the respective license to the vehicle being driven: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Driving without a fire extinguisher, two triangles and a reflective vest: ¢ 23,488.03
  • Driving without carrying the vehicle documents: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Driving drunk between 0.5 and 0.74 grams of alcohol per liter of blood: ¢ 327.713.96
  • Drunk driving over 0.75 grams of alcohol per liter of blood: ¢ 327,713.96, in addition a judge can add a prison term of between 1 and 3 years. Vehicle seized and license suspension for 2 years.
  • To the driver with excess passengers, according to the maximum capacity of the vehicle: ¢ 110,729.29
  • Allowing passengers out of the cabin (ie back of a pick up truck) ¢ 110,729.29
  • Disrespecting passing priority ¢ 54.805.41
  • Altering, not using or not having a meter (in the case of taxis): ¢ 110,729.29
  • Disrespecting pedestrian crossings: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Violating exclusive lanes: ¢ 54.805.41
  • To the cyclist who circulates on a road at a speed greater than 80 km/h: ¢ 54.805.41
  • Motorcycles and quadricycles that transport children under 5 years: ¢ 221,458.59
  • Motorcycles and mopeds that pass in the middle of vehicles at a speed greater than 25 km/h: ¢ 110,729.29
  • Passing on curves, double lines, railroad crossings or bridges: ¢ 327.713.96
  • Transport children under 12 years old who are less than 1.45 meters tall without using special safety devices (child seats): ¢ 221,458.59
  • Parking on the yellow line: ¢ 54.805.41

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

