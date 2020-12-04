Traffic Fines for 2021

QCOSTARICA – This is the list with the correct amounts of fines for traffic violations in effect starting January 1, 2021.
- Not wearing a seatbelt: ¢110,729.29
- Talking on a cell phone while driving: ¢110,729.29
- Illegal U turn: ¢327.713.96
- Execessive noise or gas emissions: ¢ 327.713.96
- Not respecting the ‘regular’ vehicle restriction: ¢ 23,488.03
- Not respecting the ‘sanitary’ vehicle restriction ¢ 110,387.09
- Driving 20 km/h to 39 km/h over the speed limit: ¢ 54.805.41
- Driving with 40 km/h or more over the speed limit: ¢ 221,458.59
- Driving at more than 120 kilometers per hour: ¢ 327.713.96
- Disrespecting a stop sign or a red light: ¢ 221,458.59
- Drive a vehicle on the beach: ¢ 54.805.41
- Driving without lights after 6:00 pm until 6:00 am: ¢ 110,729.29
- Driving at more than 25 km/h in the school zone (when students present): ¢ 110,729.29
- Improper user of the horn: ¢ 23,488.03
- Using external loudspeakers (perifoneo en Spanish) without permission: ¢ 23,488.03
- Using rotating beacons without permission: ¢ 54.805.41
- Not using the reflective vest while riding a motorcycle or bicycle: ¢ 54.805.41
- Not wearing a safety helmet (cyclist and motorcyclist): ¢ 110,729.29
- Circulating without the Marchamo: ¢ 54.805.41
- Circular without the Riteve inspection: ¢ 54.805.41
- Evading the toll payment: ¢ 23,488.03
- Driving without being registered as a driver: ¢ 110,729.29 and the vehicle is removed from circulation.
- Driving with a suspended license: ¢ 327.713.96 and the vehicle is removed from circulation.
- Driving with an expired license: ¢ 23,488.03
- Offer public transportation without authorization: ¢ 110,729.29
- Foreigner circulates for more than three months with a foreign license, without obtaining the national license: ¢ 54.805.41
- Driving at a speed lower than the minimum established in the respective section, with the proven purpose of congesting or hindering the free flow of vehicles (tortuguismo): ¢ 110,729.29
- Driving without carrying the respective license to the vehicle being driven: ¢ 54.805.41
- Driving without a fire extinguisher, two triangles and a reflective vest: ¢ 23,488.03
- Driving without carrying the vehicle documents: ¢ 54.805.41
- Driving drunk between 0.5 and 0.74 grams of alcohol per liter of blood: ¢ 327.713.96
- Drunk driving over 0.75 grams of alcohol per liter of blood: ¢ 327,713.96, in addition a judge can add a prison term of between 1 and 3 years. Vehicle seized and license suspension for 2 years.
- To the driver with excess passengers, according to the maximum capacity of the vehicle: ¢ 110,729.29
- Allowing passengers out of the cabin (ie back of a pick up truck) ¢ 110,729.29
- Disrespecting passing priority ¢ 54.805.41
- Altering, not using or not having a meter (in the case of taxis): ¢ 110,729.29
- Disrespecting pedestrian crossings: ¢ 54.805.41
- Violating exclusive lanes: ¢ 54.805.41
- To the cyclist who circulates on a road at a speed greater than 80 km/h: ¢ 54.805.41
- Motorcycles and quadricycles that transport children under 5 years: ¢ 221,458.59
- Motorcycles and mopeds that pass in the middle of vehicles at a speed greater than 25 km/h: ¢ 110,729.29
- Passing on curves, double lines, railroad crossings or bridges: ¢ 327.713.96
- Transport children under 12 years old who are less than 1.45 meters tall without using special safety devices (child seats): ¢ 221,458.59
- Parking on the yellow line: ¢ 54.805.41
