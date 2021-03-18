Thursday 18 March 2021
Traffic lights are STOP signs at night!

From 10 pm to 5 am drivers only need to make a full stop before proceeding through a red light

by Rico
Something that has been on the books for the longest time, but few know about: traffic lights in Costa Rica operate as a stop sign between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Official poster by the MOPT on its Facebook page

All traffic lights. Countrywide.

This was highlighted recently by the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT), reminding drivers that, though the nighttime vehicle restriction begins at 11 pm, traffic lights work as stops from 10 pm, with the purpose that, given the low volume of vehicles, with due care, you can continue on a red light after making a Full Stop and there are no pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

