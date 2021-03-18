Traffic lights are STOP signs at night!

Something that has been on the books for the longest time, but few know about: traffic lights in Costa Rica operate as a stop sign between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.

All traffic lights. Countrywide.

- Advertisement -

This was highlighted recently by the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT), reminding drivers that, though the nighttime vehicle restriction begins at 11 pm, traffic lights work as stops from 10 pm, with the purpose that, given the low volume of vehicles, with due care, you can continue on a red light after making a Full Stop and there are no pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles.

HágaloViral. Pass it on.