Wednesday 15 February 2023
type here...
Search

Transito fined 13 drivers daily for not using seat belts during January

Another of the most applied fines was for the non-use or inappropriate use of the helmet by motorcyclists

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Panama extends, again, until April, the freezing of fuel prices

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama reported on Tuesday...
Read more

Advancing Security Technology in Costa Rica

In recent years, Costa Rica has been acknowledged as...
Read more

Dollar exchange resumes downward behavior

QCOSTARICA - Here at the Q we've often referred...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves had nine months to prevent Costa Rica from being included in EU Grey List

QCOSTARICA - The lack of political will to promote...
Read more

Transito fined 13 drivers daily for not using seat belts during January

QCOSTARICA - 13 drivers a day, on average, were...
Read more

3 out of 4 households pay between ¢10,000 and ¢40,000 per month for electricity

QCOSTARICA - 3 out of 4 Costa Rican households...
Read more

What have been the main obstacles for Latin America to have a single currency?

Q REPORTS (BBC News Mundo) "In commerce in Latin...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢564.54 Buy

¢571.70 Sell

15 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – 13 drivers a day, on average, were fined for not wearing a seatbelt or allowing one of their companions not to wear one, during the month of January.

The  Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) report issuing 965 fines of ¢124,000 colones each during the first month of the year, which represented a donation of ¢120 million colones to the state’s coffers.

- Advertisement -

Another of the most applied fines was for the non-use or inappropriate use of the helmet by motorcyclists. Transito reports 460 people were fined the ¢124,000 fine for this infraction.

Authorities also recalled that a child under the age of five cannot be taken on a motorcycle.

Eight people were sanctioned for this during January.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article3 out of 4 households pay between ¢10,000 and ¢40,000 per month for electricity
Next articleRodrigo Chaves had nine months to prevent Costa Rica from being included in EU Grey List
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Circulating with an unpaid Marchamo can be costly!

QCOSTARICA - Did you pay your 2023 Marchamo on time, that...
Read more

Fines for not paying the Marchamo apply as of this Sunday

QCOSTARICA - For all intents and purposes, today, December 30, is...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Ways to Boost Ecommerce Success in Costa Rica in 2023

The eCommerce landscape in Costa Rica continues to gain...
Trends

Things You Should Know about Bitcoin Technology

If you’ve heard of Bitcoin, you may be wondering...
Paying the bills