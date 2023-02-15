Transito fined 13 drivers daily for not using seat belts during January

QCOSTARICA – 13 drivers a day, on average, were fined for not wearing a seatbelt or allowing one of their companions not to wear one, during the month of January.
The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) report issuing 965 fines of ¢124,000 colones each during the first month of the year, which represented a donation of ¢120 million colones to the state’s coffers.
Another of the most applied fines was for the non-use or inappropriate use of the helmet by motorcyclists. Transito reports 460 people were fined the ¢124,000 fine for this infraction.
Authorities also recalled that a child under the age of five cannot be taken on a motorcycle.
Eight people were sanctioned for this during January.