Tuesday, 23 June 2020
DONATE
HQ

More than 15,000 foreigners rejected

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
69
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) As a result of the operations of the Ministry of Public Security in the North and South border areas, 15,580 foreigners who intended to remain on Costa Rican soil have been rejected or expelled.

File photo

According to the figures shared by the authorities, the highest percentage of expulsions corresponds to Nicaraguan natonals, who enter through blind spots or through official immigration posts.

Currently, the restrictions of borders allowing the entry only of Costa Rican citizens or residents.(who left prior to March 24) is to remain at least until June 30.

- paying the bills -

Peñas Blancas in Guanacaste and Tablillas in Los Chiles are the official entry points for foreigners in the North, and where the most migrant rejections have been.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleTravel agencies “demand” of the government a clear date to restart tourism
Next articleCosta Rica will receive foreign patients with COVID-19 to treat them
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Covid-19 Costa Rica: 75 new cases this Wednesday, hospitalizations remains low

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of new cases of COVID-19 has maintained a...
Read more

It’s Now “Official” Costa Rica’s Pain In The Arse, Eden Pastora, Has Died

News Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) There is really no end as to how far...
Read more

MOST READ

News

ICT: Hotels have a guarantee to continue operating

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tourists who have reservations at different hotels in the country are not obliged to cancel their vacations. The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) -...
Read more
HQ

Main suspect in Lunay’s murder ordered to 6 months preventive detention

Q Costa Rica -
A man with the last name Mejía Araya, who is the main suspect in the murder of Luany Valeria Salazar Zamora, will spend the...
Health

Covid-19 Costa Rica: 75 new cases this Wednesday, hospitalizations remains low

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of new cases of COVID-19 has maintained a trend of over 50 daily, as Health authorities deal with the second wave...
Health

10 points explain the vehicle restriction for Saturday and Sunday

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Pay close attention. A lot has been written since Friday afternoon on the vehicular restrictions put in place for this weekend, today Saturday...
Health

What is the “Burbuja Social”?

Rico -
Rico's COVID-9 - We've heard the term "Burbuja Social" - Social Bubble - over and over, use in reports and warnings from the Minister...
HQ

Almost 2,000 drivers fined for driving without the Riteve

Q Costa Rica -
Between January and May of this year, some 1,966 drivers received a fine of ¢54,636 for circulating with the expired technical vehicle inspection, or...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA