More than 15,000 foreigners rejected

(QCOSTARICA) As a result of the operations of the Ministry of Public Security in the North and South border areas, 15,580 foreigners who intended to remain on Costa Rican soil have been rejected or expelled.

According to the figures shared by the authorities, the highest percentage of expulsions corresponds to Nicaraguan natonals, who enter through blind spots or through official immigration posts.

Currently, the restrictions of borders allowing the entry only of Costa Rican citizens or residents.(who left prior to March 24) is to remain at least until June 30.

Peñas Blancas in Guanacaste and Tablillas in Los Chiles are the official entry points for foreigners in the North, and where the most migrant rejections have been.

