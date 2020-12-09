Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Travelers will have tourist-cultural guides to discover Costa Rica

Digital pamphlets were designed by the ICT and the Ministry of Culture

QCOSTARICA – National and foreign travelers will have detailed information to plan their trips thanks to the “Guías Turísticas y Culturales” (Tourist and Cultural Guides) prepared jointly by the ICT, the Ministry of Culture, business chambers and the municipalities of six tourist destinations.

The guides are available in downloadable digital format on the  ICT website or at Viajaporcostarica.com and Ictcapacita.com.

The first six guides in the series are dedicated to Sarapiquí, Tamarindo-Nicoya-Santa Cruz, Golfito-Puerto Jiménez, Turrialba-Jiménez, Los Santos and Monteverde.

The objective is that these guides make it easier for tourists to get to know the regions mentioned.

Monteverde tourist guide

“With these guides it will be more attractive to travel and discover natural, historical, cultural, and cultural sites and other activities, improving the sightseeing experience,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

Golfito tourist guide

The six guides produced so far have sections such as “10 things that every tourist must do and see”; a tourist and cultural map of each area; cultural heritage, tourist activities; information on hotels and restaurants; travel agencies and tourist guides certified by the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s tourism board.

Tamarindo, Santa Cruz, Nicoya tourist guide

The guides also include tips for the traveler; the historical legacy of the region; the cultural and recreational agenda throughout the year; access routes; a section with details of the crafts; and a gastronomic guide for each region.

Tarrazu tourist guide

It also includes the history of each place, cultural activities, details of protected areas, rural community tourism, directory of services, information on roads and airports, and bird watching.

Sarapiqui tourist guide

“Inventory and territorial ordering of our diverse cultural heritage from the communities and their carriers is essential for its enhancement, its linkage with other sectors and, in short, its sustainable use in favor of its well-being and strengthening,” added Sylvie Durán, Minister of Culture.

Los Santos tourist guide

