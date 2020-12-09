U.S. Visa issuance remains suspended until further notice

QCOSTARICA – The United States Embassy In San Jose reported that the issuance of first-time visas will continue to be suspended until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Consular Section suspended its routine and visa services on March 18 of this year, in order to avoid contagion. In general, first-time visa applicants will not be able to schedule a visa interview appointment.

On inquiry, the diplomatic mission said that they are only providing appointments for emergency situations. Click here for information for an Expedited Appointment.

“At this time there is no specific date to resume visa appointments, since routine consular and visa services continue to be suspended, with no specific restart date,” the embassy said through its Press Office.

The US Department of State has extended the range of eligibility for those with a valid visa that has expired in the last 24 months. The previous requirement stated that the valid visa must have expired in the last 12 months. This new provision will be in effect from August 25 to December 31 of this year.

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica located in Pavas, on the west side of San Jose. Phone: (506) 2519-2000.