Wednesday, 9 December 2020
HQ

U.S. Visa issuance remains suspended until further notice

by Rico
22

QCOSTARICA – The United States Embassy In San Jose reported that the issuance of first-time visas will continue to be suspended until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Consular Section suspended its routine and visa services on March 18 of this year, in order to avoid contagion. In general, first-time visa applicants will not be able to schedule a visa interview appointment.

On inquiry, the diplomatic mission said that they are only providing appointments for emergency situations. Click here for information for an Expedited Appointment.

- Advertisement -

“At this time there is no specific date to resume visa appointments, since routine consular and visa services continue to be suspended, with no specific restart date,” the embassy said through its Press Office.

The US Department of State has extended the range of eligibility for those with a valid visa that has expired in the last 24 months. The previous requirement stated that the valid visa must have expired in the last 12 months. This new provision will be in effect from August 25 to December 31 of this year.

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica located in Pavas, on the west side of San Jose. Phone: (506) 2519-2000.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTravelers will have tourist-cultural guides to discover Costa Rica
Next articleMeet one of the first Ticos vaccinated against COVID-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Electricity will cost more between 10 am and 1 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting in 2021, the electricity sold by the Instituto...
Read more

Meet one of the first Ticos vaccinated against COVID-19

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Andrés Sandí became one of the first Costa Ricans...
Read more

MOST READ

Tourism

Travelers will have tourist-cultural guides to discover Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - National and foreign travelers will have detailed information to plan their trips thanks to the “Guías Turísticas y Culturales” (Tourist and Cultural...
Read more
Health

Saturated with covid-19 patients, Perez Zeledon hospital makes forced “megatransfer”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - About 60 officials from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), worked in coordination with the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and Policia...
Central Valley

What pandemic? Ticos took to the streets on Saturday (Photos)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Thousands, on foot, in their cars, took to the streets leaving aside the fear of contagion of the coronavirus. The crowds were mainly...
HQ

Traffic Fines for 2021

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - This is the list with the correct amounts of fines for traffic violations in effect starting January 1, 2021. ...
Brazil

Brazil: Apps warn residents of shootings

Q24N -
Q24N - This week, Brazil was shaken by two Hollywood-style bank robberies. On Monday night, heavily armed men held up several banks in the...
Cartago

Alleged pimp offered a virtual catalog of women on the Internet

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - An alleged proxeneta (pimp) was arrested for offering a virtual catalog of women on different social networks, where, in addition, she announced...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.