Tuesday 3 May 2022
Treasury enables new website after two weeks of Conti attack

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Two weeks after the cyber attack by the Conti group on the Ministry of Finance, on Monday, the Ministerio de Hacienda announced that it has a new website.

This site is a first stage for the progressive start in view of the reactivation of its technological platforms.

At the moment it only has procedures, IT services and other documents. Services such as ATV, electronic invoice and Tica are pending.

Read more: Treasury computer systems hacked!

Elian Villegas, Minister of Finance, explained that the new website will incorporate all the information contained in the old site.

On April 18, the Ministry of Finance reported that its information and tax systems had been attacked. Several days later it was learned that a ransom of US$10 million was demanded by the cyber attackers, to which the government of Costa Rica has remained firm it will not pay.

Read more: Conti cyber attacks in Costa Rica is now against eight public institutions

Other government websites have come under attack over the last couple of weeks. Currently, a number of local municipalities have reported breaches in their website security, believed also to be by Conti hackers.

