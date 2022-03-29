Tuesday 29 March 2022
Treasury launches a tool to facilitate the request for electronic invoices

The objective of the new tool is to streamline the electronic billing process.

RedaqtedBusinessTaxes
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Hacienda (Treasury) launched the ‘Yo Contribuyo CR’ (I contribute CR) tool that seeks to facilitate the request for the electronic invoice in the shops for the purchase of goods and services.

The application is available on the website www.hacienda.go.cr. The user can access by a cell phone or computer, only should be registered and indicated by the name and email to which electronic vouchers are referred to.

“When you order the proof of payment for the purchases you make contributing to which the value added value (VAT) paid, effectively enters the State accounts and can be used in the priority projects for the population. Let’s improve the collection,” reads the banner on the Hacienda website.

Elizabeth Guerrero, the vice-minister of ‘Ingresos’, explained that the objective of the new tool is to streamline the electronic billing process.

According to Hacienda, the ‘I contribute CR’ tool complies with the data protection law.

