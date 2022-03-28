RICO’s DIGEST (Expat Focus) Visiting Nicaragua by land as a Foreigner is no longer just showing up at the border, presenting documents, paying the respective immigration fees, such as the US$10 tourist card, US$3 entry fee, and the US$1 to the municipality.

Entry by land now requires completing the “orderly and secure entry application” (solicitud de ingreso ordenada y segura) which must be submitted before entering the country.

The request can be made online at https://solicitudes.migob.gob.ni. To check the status of your request click on “consultar estado de mi solicitud”. The entire process is in Spanish only.

In the alternative, download the PDF form, fill it out send it by email to solicitudes@migob.gob.ni.

According to sources at Nicaragua immigration, a reply is usually between three and seven days.

Without this step, technically, you will not be rejected entry into Nicaragua, you will be asked to voluntarily rescind your entry request. That is, you will be politely asked not to pursue the issue.

Other requirements:

When entering through an authorized border post, you must comply with the immigration clearance procedure, providing a specific address and telephone number for health monitoring purposes .

. Present a passport valid for more than six months and in good condition .

. Nationals of CA-4 member countries (Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras), may enter Nicaragua presenting an original and valid identity card, being exempt from immigration fees.

Carry an entry visa in the case of countries that require it.

If applicable, submit a valid residence card or proof of renewal.

A negative COVID-19 test (real-time PCR polymerase chain reaction, nasopharyngeal swab) performed in a period not exceeding 72 hours , before entering the country. It is suggested to carry out the PCR Test, until your entry is authorized and send it electronically, prior to entering Nicaragua. At the time of your entry at the Border Post, you must present the original COVID-19 test, which is verified by an official of the Nicaragua Ministry of Health (MINSA).



, before entering the country. In the case of citizens from Asia, Africa and Oceania, the PCR test must be carried out in a period not exceeding 96 hours after entering the country.

Yellow fever vaccination card, if you come from a country at risk (according to the WHO list), which does not expire, provided that the vaccination card is in good condition.

Economic solvency.

Visiting Nicaragua by air

Visiting Nicaragua by air is basically the same as the above, but without the “orderly and secure entry application” and only the purchase of the tourist card.

All the details (in Spanish) for arriving by air can be found here.

See the latest at the Nicaragua immigration website.

