Wednesday 19 October 2022
Tropical Wave #44 to dump more rain on Costa Rica

RedaqtedWeather
Avatar photo
By Rico
Tropical Wave #44 to dump more rain on Costa Rica

Dollar Exchange

¢616.01 Buy

¢623.42 Sell

19 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Tropical wave No.44 of the season will cross Costa Rica today, Wednesday, October 19, which implies downpours typical of the season will be reinforced during the afternoon and night, in particular, in the South Pacific.

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the number 44 is preceded by a relatively dry and stable air mass to the north of it. “These conditions will characterize a morning with partial cloudiness and warm temperatures in the center and north of the country, with the exception of the South Pacific, where showers and coastal rains are likely during the early hours of the morning.

Read more: Heavy rains caused flooding in Quepos, Parrita and Jacó

“Showers with an isolated storm are expected in the afternoon over the mountainous sectors of the South Pacific, Central Pacific and the Nicoya Peninsula. The Central Valley will present scattered rains to the east and west of the region.

“The North Zone seldom rains and the Caribbean regions on the mountains,” forecasts the IMN.


Beyond today, the IMN  says we can expect an increase in atmospheric pressure in the north of the Caribbean Sea, and a slight increase in the trade winds over Guanacaste and to a lesser extent in the Central Valley; with possible moderate gusts between 20 to 50 km/h in the north part of the country.

The IMN recommends caution due to sewage saturation and possible sudden flooding and prevention before an electrical storm and seek refuge in a safe place in the event of strong gusts of wind appearing or being perceived near storm clouds, due to the possible fall of tree branches, power lines, among others.

Click here for the latest weather warnings. Also, stay informed through social networks, Twitter, and Facebook.

La Niña, an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon, influences the amount of rain falling that has been above average, with the exception of the southern Caribbean.

Rain distribution map (mm) for Monday, October 17, 2022

Last month, September, was one of the rainiest of the year, for example, in the North Pacific it rained 45% more than average.

Soil saturation conditions affecting national roads for October 18, 2022

On the good side, in a few weeks, the transition to the dry season will be underway.

 

