Friday, 15 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 843 confirmed cases, 3 month old among the infected

by Rico
48
Health Coronavirus Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 843 confirmed cases, 3 month old among the...
Modified date:

It’s been 70 days since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Costa Rica, today, Friday, May 15, the number of infections reached 843, adding 13 more than the previous day, according to the report of the Ministry of Health.

The new infections include that of a child under three months of age, who, Salas said, is in good condition.

In this way, the age range of the population infected since March 6 and to date extends from 3 months to 87 years.

- payin the bills -

At 1:00 pm, the Dr. Salas reported that 542 have recovered, the active cases dropping to 301, with 18 people hospitalized, five of which are in the intensive care, and 8 deaths.

The number of fatalities was updated later in this afternoon with the death of a 58-year-old woman, the first woman and the 9th person to die in the country.

Truckers to move in convoy

Given the urgency of not stopping the movement of goods, starting this Friday evening, truckers will move from the northern border to the southern and back by way of a convoy, and under police escort.

- paying the bills -

The first group, about 50 trucks, will leave Peñas Blancas at 10:00 pm headed for Paso Canoas. Truckers will have one supervised stop.

“To guarantee less exposure of carriers and more agile handling, as of today a measure will be taken, which is that those who are in transit from north to south or from south to north will have a mobilization in convoys, that is, groups of vans in an operation coordinated with the Public Force, the idea is that they go directly with an escort,” said Salas.

The new measure eliminates the requirement of truckers who will not be staying in Costa Rica – only moving through the country headed for Panama to the south or Nicaragua to the north – of submitting to a covid-19 test and waiting for a negative result.

The testing has caused long lines of trucks, losses for the truckers who have had to spend days to complete border crossings, in poor sanitary conditions and spoiled merchandise in the case of perishables.

 

Previous articleTruckers in transit will move in police convoys
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 15 new cases confirmed, for a total of 830

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
With an increase of 15 new confirmed cases, the number of...
Read more

Catholic Church Cancels Romería!

Coronavirus Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This year, as 11 years ago, the Catholic Church has...
Read more

MOST READ

Business

Antoine Cros, Air France-KLM: “There will be an airfare war in September”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) International air activity could normalize in October, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), but before that, airlines must gradually operate until...
Read more
Coronavirus

Symptoms caused by the new coronavirus seem to multiply

Q Costa Rica -
Paris, France (AFP) - From head to toe, passing through the lungs or kidneys. The list of symptoms caused by the new coronavirus grows...
QBriefly

Photos: They walked away by a miracle after a spectacular flip

Q Costa Rica -
Two people miraculously 'walked away' from this spectacular traffic accident Friday afternoon, on Ruta 24. According to first responders, the accident occurred in Uvita de...
Honduras

Honduras: Cases of COVID-19 and dengue are reported in the same patients

Rico -
The head of the Metropolitan Sanitary Region of the Central District, Harry Bock, reported this Thursday that in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, there...
National

The new vehicle restriction in Costa Rica in effect on May 16

Rico -
This Monday, the authorities announced the relaxation of the vehicular restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, was emphatic that...
National

New regulation would reduce obstacles to generate electricity with solar energy in houses and companies

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Data from the Costa Rican Chamber of Distributed Generation (Cámara Costarricense de Generación Distribuida) reveal that in the country there are 2,000 roofs...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA