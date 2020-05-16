Saturday, 16 May 2020
HealthNews

Two deaths in a single day from coronavirus in Hospital México

The death toll in Costa Rica from covid-19 is now at 10. A woman and man died in a single day, four in the last week

Rico
By Rico
15
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, something unusual happened in the middle of the pandemic: two people died in a single day from coronavirus and the two at Hospital México, in San José.

First, in the afternoon, a 58-year-old from Alajuela. And at 8 pm, according to the Ministry of Health, a 73-year-old man.

Also another exceptional fact: in a matter of six days there have been four deaths.

- paying the bills -

Both people who died this Friday had risk factors and there is another coincidence: they had been in the Intensive Care Unit since April 25.

The 58-year-old from Alajuela had lymphoma and high blood pressure. She was diagnosed with covid-19 on April 23 and hospitalized from that date in the Hospital Mexico and transferred to intensive care on April 25.

The 73-year-old man also had high blood pressure and had aortic valve heart disease. He was diagnosed on April 25.

These deaths total 10 in Costa Rica in two months: nine men and one woman, with an age range of 45 to 87.

Last Wednesday, a 75-year-old patient died at the San Juan de Dios Hospital and on Sunday, at the Enrique Baltodano Hospital in Liberia, another 80-year-old man.

- paying the bills -

Four other deaths occurred in April and two in March.

Media advances death prematurely

In a press release, the Ministry of Health said on Friday night that “the media reported a few hours ago about the apparent death of the now deceased (73-year-old man), who, at that time, according to a medical report, was in critical condition.

“Health authorities reiterate prudence in the communication of sensitive information such as deaths, in an effort to respect the pain of the affected family.”

The statement referred to the information aired shortly after 6:30 pm by television news, Noticias Repretel, the death of a “72-year-old patient who suffered from high blood pressure and cardiac disease at the Hospital Mexico.”

- paying the bills --

The Ministery of Health confirmed the death was at 8:00 pm.

Previous articleCoronavirus in Costa Rica: 843 confirmed cases, 3 month old among the infected
Next articleCouple smuggled and housed foreigners into the country
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

3-month-old baby tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) A 3-month-old became the youngest positive with COVID-19 in Costa...
Read more

Half of covid-19 hospitalized patients in Costa Rica are smokers

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
Nine of the 18 people hospitalized by COVID-19 are smokers, according...
Read more

MOST READ

QBriefly

Nicaraguan trucker who collapsed at the border tested positive for covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
The Nicaraguan trucker who passed out after crossing to the Costa Rica side of the Peñas Blancas border tested positive for Covid-19 The Ministry of...
Read more
Argentina

As pandemic continues, Argentina faces bankruptcy again

Deutsche Welle -
Argentina hasn't made a bond interest payment since February. Now, Economy Minister Martin Guzman has given the country's biggest bondholders until Friday to accept...
Redaqted

2,400 Costa Rica are back home escaping covid-19, while 728 others wait

Q Costa Rica -
Since March, when so-called rescue or repatriation flights began, to date, almost 2,400 Costa Ricans and residents have been able to return to the...
National

The new vehicle restriction in Costa Rica in effect on May 16

Rico -
This Monday, the authorities announced the relaxation of the vehicular restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, was emphatic that...
Cuba

How Can Cuba Be a Medical Power When Its People Don’t Have Soap and Water?

Q24N -
More than half a million Cubans have no access to water. Frequent hand-washing with soap and water is the first advice we get for...
Travel

American Airlines is accepting reservations Miami to Cuba starting June 4

Rico -
American Airlines has started selling, through its website, trips to Havana, Cuba, starting June 6, 2020. On its website, the airline offers 4 flights daily...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA