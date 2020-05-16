Saturday, 16 May 2020
Couple smuggled and housed foreigners into the country

A couple was arrested this Friday, May 15, accused of smuggling migrants into the country, through the Upala area.

A couple in Bijagua de Upala were arrested Friday morning

Officials from the Immigration Police raided a home in Bijagua de Upala, in which two Costa Ricans, were arrested for transferring and accommodating five Cuban nationals, including two minors.

The foreigners entered the country through mountainous and difficult-to-access places, and hiding them in a house located in the same town of Upala, for at least 21 days.

According to the confidential information received, the migrants were under the prohibition of maintaining contact with people in the area, and they also had to pay the traffickers the sum of US$1,700.

According to the immigration police, since March 19, when the “secure borders” operation began, there have been 14 cases of migrant smuggling, where 17 people have been arrested.

 

