Thursday, 27 August 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

U.S. sees unnecessary COVID-19 testing in asymptomatic people

The CDC narrowed its COVID-19 testing criteria earlier this week to exclude people who show no symptoms, even if they were exposed to the virus. Instruction came from top officials in the Trump administration, according to a New York Times report.

Rico
By Rico
34
Modified date:

AFP – After previously encouraging people without Covid-19 symptoms to get tested if they have been exposed to someone diagnosed with the virus, US health authorities have abruptly reversed their position without a clear explanation.

The instruction came from top officials in the Trump administration, according to a New York Times report.

The changes in guidance were quietly made to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website on Monday amid US media reports of political interference from the White House.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the US should do less testing, and blamed testing for making it appear as though the country is doing poorly against the pandemic.

- paying the bills -

This is not true: though the US is testing at a high level, that is because its outbreak is worse than any other country in the world, with more than 5.8 million confirmed cases and almost 180,000 deaths.

The CDC’s site previously said: “Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested.”

The site now says: “If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

Fauci critical

In a call with reporters, senior health department official Brett Giroir said, “The new guidelines are a CDC action. As always, guidelines received appropriate attention, consultation and input from (coronavirus) Task Force experts.”

- paying the bills -

Giroir did not elaborate on what new evidence had led to the guidance.

But he said that the documents had been seen by other senior officials including the widely respected Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci later denied this, telling CNN: “I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations.

“I am concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact, it is,” he added.

Fauci had surgery last Thursday to remove a vocal cord polyp.

The CDC has previously emphasized that between 40-50 percent of people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic, and therefore getting tested is important to stop the spread of the virus.

- paying the bills --

Many other health experts also reacted with dismay.

“I still can’t make sense of @CDCgov change in guidance,” tweeted Leana Wen, a professor at George Washington University and former health commissioner of Baltimore.

“An estimated 40-50% of people with #covid19 are asymptomatic. Those exposed to the virus need to know to protect their family members & the public. One has to wonder: is this change because we don’t have enough tests?”

Both The New York Times and CNN quote officials saying that the CDC was instructed to change its guidelines following pressure from the president.

The Trump administration has previously been accused of pressuring the CDC to change its guidance on reopening schools, weighting its recommendations heavily in favor of in-person learning.

The political neutrality of the Food and Drug Administration was also questioned this week when its chief, Stephen Hahn, joined Trump in misrepresenting a key statistic about the effectiveness of blood plasma.

He later apologized.

(Except for the headline, this report has not been edited by Q staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Previous articleU.S. – China Dispute reaches company expanding the road to Limón
Next articleAugust restrictions fail to reduce Costa Rica’s infection rate of new coronavirus
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

In less than a month Costa Rica will have the test to determine suspecious cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus Rico -
In less than a month, the new COVID-19 could be detected...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Nacion makes deal to have the train reach Parque Viva

Q Costa Rica -
The Grupo Nacion and the government inked an agreement that would add ¢150 million colones to the cost of the electric train to reach...
Read more
Health

US Embassy donates three medical mobile units to expand capacity of the Caja

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Three Mobile Medical Units (UMM) were donated to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Socia (CCSS) from the United States Government. Each one has five...
Pura Vida

Surfing with a Jaguar in Costa Rica

Rico -
A wild jaguar and a surfer exchange glances at the distance in Playa Potrero Grande, near the Santa Rosa National Park of Santa Rosa,...
Health

Covid vaccine would be applied in Costa Rica in the second half of 2021

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Currently, there are more than 200 investigations that intend to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, in different stages. Few are in phase II...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 643 new cases; Health updates the recovered numbers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The week begins with uncertainty about what measures will be applied next month to control the spread of the new coronavirus, at a...
Jaco

High probability of another strong earthquake in Jacó in days

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The seismic behavior that has been studied for years in Costa Rica's central Pacific, where the 6.2 magnitude earthquake (upgraded from 6.0) occurred...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.