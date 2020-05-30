Uber EATS, Glovo and Rappi have a new competitor

Biko.cr is the new digital platform to compete with the Uber EATS, Glovo and Rappi food delivery apps in Costa Rica.

Biko differs from the others, offering its affiliates a monthly cost, US$80, with no transaction limits, or commissions on each sale.

To sign up affiliate restaurants, it is offering six months of free use of their billing platform and point of sale.

“Before, many restaurant owners viewed express as an extra and were not concerned about the high commission, now that it is their main source of sale, they are concerned that the brokerage margin is too high,” said Christian Vargas, director of development at Procom.

The business of food delivery has been radically changed by the Coronavirus pandemic, where restaurants went from selling mainly on premises to concentrate on delivery.

Third-party platforms have intermediation margins (commissions) of around 30% of each order, and bank charges for credit card processing.

Biko changes the model, giving the restauranteur a platform to sell directly to its customers, payment gateway, and delivery. “The restaurateurs are going to be able to do their campaigns directly, retain their customers based on their good food and customer attention,” Vargas explained.