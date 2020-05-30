Saturday, 30 May 2020
DONATE
BusinessHQ

Uber EATS, Glovo and Rappi have a new competitor

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
12
Modified date:

Biko.cr  is the new digital platform to compete with the Uber EATS, Glovo and Rappi food delivery apps in Costa Rica.

Christian Vargas, director of development at Procom

Biko differs from the others, offering its affiliates a monthly cost, US$80, with no transaction limits, or commissions on each sale.

To sign up affiliate restaurants, it is offering six months of free use of their billing platform and point of sale.

- paying the bills -

“Before, many restaurant owners viewed express as an extra and were not concerned about the high commission, now that it is their main source of sale, they are concerned that the brokerage margin is too high,” said Christian Vargas, director of development at Procom.

The business of food delivery has been radically changed by the Coronavirus pandemic, where restaurants went from selling mainly on premises to concentrate on delivery.

Third-party platforms have intermediation margins (commissions) of around 30% of each order, and bank charges for credit card processing.

Biko changes the model, giving the restauranteur a platform to sell directly to its customers, payment gateway, and delivery. “The restaurateurs are going to be able to do their campaigns directly, retain their customers based on their good food and customer attention,” Vargas explained.

- paying the bills -

 

Previous articleCopa Airlines to resume flights on July 3
Next articleStay home! Clínica Bíblica offers COVID-19 testing at home!
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Stay At Home: Craft Breweries Will Deliver You Your Brew

Consumer Aware Q Costa Rica -
Bars are closed. Everyone is asked to stay at home. But...
Read more

Post Office will deliver antiseptic alcohol throughout the country

HQ Q Costa Rica -
Virtually everywhere alcohol gel is depleted by the threat of coronavirus,...
Read more

MOST READ

Politics

President Alvarado announces cabinet shakeup

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvaradothis Thursday announced changes in the ministers of Finance, Communication, and Science and Technology: Rodrigo Chaves, Luis Adrián Salazar and Nancy...
Read more
Rico's Digest

Whom to believe, hackers or your BCR bank?

Rico -
(Rico's Digest) “To our great regret, executives, employees, regulators, Visa and Master Card are not interested in the data breach that we talked about...
Health

Nicaragua-Costa Rica bus routes may only carry documented passengers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Bus companies that transport passengers between Nicaragua and Costa Rica (and vice versa) must request from passengers the cedula (identity card), residency document...
Lighter Side

Costa Rica flows

Rico -
Costa Rica flows: seeks to reduce red tape to revive the economy
Sports

More than 61 countries around the world set their sights on Costa Rica for the successful return of national soccer

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) More than 61 countries around the world set their sights on Costa Rica after the successful return of professional first division soccer (fútbol...
HQ

Reduction in 2021 Marchamo proposed

Q Costa Rica -
This week, two bills were presented in the Legislative Assembly this week with the aim of modifying the 2021 Marchamo (vehicle circulation permit), the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA