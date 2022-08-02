UK now Costa Rica’s top European source market.

Q TRAVEL – According to the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) or Costa Rica’s Tourism Board data, 39,890 visitors from the UK traveled to Costa Rica between January and June 2022.

The number is very close to pre-pandemic levels. There were 41,810 UK visitors in 2019.

Visitors from Germany (39,718), France (38,780) and Spain (23,068) follow behind the UK in current 2022 visitor numbers to Costa Rica.

Rob Wilson, UK Representative of ICT, said: “We are delighted that Brits are returning to Costa Rica and to see how the UK has moved from last year’s travel restrictions. This is especially important bearing in mind that direct flights from the UK to San Jose, the country’s capital city, don’t run all year round at present.”

In total, Costa Rica welcomed 1,2 million visitors so far this year (between January and June 2022).

