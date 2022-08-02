Tuesday 2 August 2022
UK now Costa Rica's top European source market.

By Q Costa Rica
Journalism in exile and the battle for the truth

Q REPORTS - La Prensa newspaper announced the reorganization...
UK now Costa Rica's top European source market.

Q TRAVEL - According to the Instituto Costarricense de...
Canadian Prime Minister vacations with his family in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, is in...
Real Instagram Saves-Driven Decisions to Become Top in Your Niche

With Instagram, you have the opportunity to get ahead...
Worrisome: Health Minister issues order for officials to get permission to talk to the press

RICO's DIGEST - Something terribly wrong is going on...
It's official: Huge increase in fuel prices THIS WEEK!

QCOSTARICA - Fuel prices will rise this week, after...
Costa Rica in walk of faith!

QCOSTARICA - Devotion, respect and prayer, that is the...
Dollar Exchange

¢666.72 Buy

¢674.67 Sell

02 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Q TRAVEL – According to the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) or Costa Rica’s Tourism Board data, 39,890 visitors from the UK traveled to Costa Rica between January and June 2022.

The number is very close to pre-pandemic levels. There were 41,810 UK visitors in 2019.

Visitors from Germany (39,718), France (38,780) and Spain (23,068) follow behind the UK in current 2022 visitor numbers to Costa Rica.

Rob Wilson, UK Representative of ICT, said: “We are delighted that Brits are returning to Costa Rica and to see how the UK has moved from last year’s travel restrictions. This is especially important bearing in mind that direct flights from the UK to San Jose, the country’s capital city, don’t run all year round at present.”

In total, Costa Rica welcomed 1,2 million visitors so far this year (between January and June 2022).

Q Costa Rica
