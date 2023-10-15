Understanding online casino bonuses in the U.S.: A player’s guide

Companies like giving back to their clients as part of their customer relationship management goals. And online casinos are no different. In the past few years, online casino real money sites have increased their bonuses and promotions, enabling players to spend less and earn more. Much of this increase owes to the stiff competition in the casino industry. We look at what these bonuses detail and what you should consider before accepting any bonus:

Unveiling Bonuses

Players have so much choice in casinos that casino operators have to work hard to get their attention. One of the most common marketing methods is bonuses. These are rewards offered to players who sign up on or use a site. Consider the common bonuses below:

Signup: Players who register an account get free spins or money to use on games. For example, a new player may get 10 spins to use in a game. Or they could get $10 to use on some games. Sometimes, the casino dictates the games that qualify for the bonus. But the best part about this bonus is that the player does not need to spend money to get it. And if they earn any money from using it, they can keep it. Deposit: Unlike signup bonuses, which are available to anyone who creates an account, deposit bonuses require players to deposit money into their accounts. They come in two forms. In the first one, the site matches the money deposited up to a certain amount. For example, a site may match your deposit 100% up to $50. So, if you deposit $40, you get an additional $40. In the second option, the site offers a fixed amount to all players who deposit a certain amount. E.g., the site may give $20 to all players who deposit at least $50 in their accounts. Loyalty: The increased variety in casinos often prompts many players to try different options. As such, casino operators must work hard to hold on to their existing clients. Many of them offer loyalty bonuses, which are promotions tailored for their long-term clients. They come in the form of money, prizes, trips, etc. Players may also get exclusive access to new titles. Referral: As part of their marketing efforts, some sites provide players with codes they can share with their friends. The players get a certain amount for every friend who uses their code to register an account with the site. In most cases, the referral bonus is only available if the new player deposits money into their account.

High-roller bonuses are also available.

How to Choose Bonuses

Before accepting any bonuses, you should consider the following factors:

Suitability: The most important aspect is whether the offer works to your advantage. For example, if your goal is to play poker and a site gives you 500 spins, does this benefit you? Hardly. Instead, you would be better off getting free money or additional capital atop your deposit. Validity: Offers are valid for a limited time. In most cases, you must use the bonus within 30 days of getting it. But in some sites, the terms may be longer or shorter. You must thus consider whether the timeline gives you enough time to capitalize on the reward. If it does not, you are better off looking for one that does. Terms: All rewards and promotions come with terms that you must meet to obtain them. For example, a site may give you $50 and expect you to wager it at least twice before you can cash in on its winnings. These terms and conditions are often included in the fine print that most people gloss over. Ensure you know how and when you must use the reward to comply with the terms.

Additionally, focus on more than just the rewards and promotions. While these may be great in hedging your risk, also consider whether the site suits your playing needs. Is it reliable? Does the customer service respond to queries fast enough? Are the payment options fast and secure? These factors are integral to your experience and should thus be at the forefront.

