Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Unemployment hits almost 439,000 Costa Ricans, estimates Minister of Labor

By Rico
15
Modified date:

Up to Monday night, May 4, the government had distributed ¢19.7 billion colones among 157,859 people affected as a result of the emergency by COVID-19, through the delivery of the Bono Proteger.

Costa Rica’s minister of Labor, Giannina Dinarte

The minister of Labor, Giannina Dinarte, explained that another 91,866 people requested the opening of a bank account to receive the subsidy.

Dinarte indicated that, of the 157,859 deposits already made, 51.2% correspond to men and 48.7% to women.

As of this Tuesday, the minister said, the Executive Branch had received the request for financial aid from 598,554 people, of this the majority (36 %) are independent workers, 22.4% are informal or temporary employees, 21.6% are people who have been laid off, 12% workers affected by labor reduction and 8% are people with suspended contracts.

San José is the province where more people have requested the subsidy, with a total of 202,823 requests. Alajuela ranks second with 110,235 requests, followed by Puntarenas with 68,402, Guanacaste 57,257, Cartago 57,252, Heredia 51,620 and Limón 50,965.

The Minister said that, until now, the government has not communicated rejections in the request for these subsidies, explained that requests are not met “according to who came first”, but depending on their state of vulnerability.

The subsidies of ¢62,500 or ¢ 125,000 are aimed at people who were left without or with less income due to the measures applied as a result of the pandemic, which led companies to reduce working hours, suspend contracts or lay off personnel.

