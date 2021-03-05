Unemployment in Costa Rica has affected women the most during the pandemic

QCOSTARICA – The latest unemployment figures show that women have been affected the most during the pandemic: more than a quarter of the female population (26.6%) is without work.

In the case of men, approximately one in five (19.1%) are out of work.

The data is based on the moving quarter November-December-January, published by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) -National Institute of Statistics and Censuses,

Since May 2020, the unemployment rate for women has ranged between 24% and 30%, according to the INEC.

During the same period, the indicator for men fluctuated between 18% and 24.4%.

According to the INEC, currently, of the 467,539 unemployed, 246,582 are women.

Unemployment increases

The unemployment rate reported this Thursday (March 4), corresponding to the moving quarter November-December-January, was 19.1%.

Although it is lower than the 20% rate from October to December, published a month ago, the figure cannot be seen as a drop.

Another factor that shows no signs of progress is job creation, since the non-participation rate also increased by 2.3%.

And it is women who present the highest non-participation rate (50.0%) in contrast to men (28.0%).