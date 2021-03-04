Thursday 4 March 2021
Mass Demonstration Expected Friday in Downtown San Jose

More than 30 unions will participate in this Friday's demonstration

by Q Costa Rica
7

QCOSTARICA – Public worker unions from the Education, Health, Judiciary, Transport, and public universities, among others, will join forces this Friday, March 5, in the great concentration that will take place in downtown San José.

According to the convocation poster published on social networks, at least 30 unions have confirmed their participation in the event that seeks to stop once again the public employment project and the agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The demonstrations are expected to concentrate along Avenida Segunda, from where to where it remains to be seen.

If need to be in San Jose in the late afternoon, better to arm yourself with patience and look for alternate routes out of downtown, especially on Avenida Segunda and surrounding areas.

The call to gather is for 5:00 pm, but expect mobilization of people from 3:30 pm onwards when most of the public sector offices close for the day.

The movement will leave the Parque Cental and then move towards the Ministry of Finance, a couple of blocks east, where the protesters are expected to remain indefinitely, aiming to show their discomfort with the IMF loan conditions, that if fully approved, will see their labor rights trampled.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

