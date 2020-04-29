United Resumes Limited Service To Costa Rica

United Airlines has resumed limited commercial service between San Jose (SJO) and the United States, at least through May 15.

The airline is offering nonstop flights between Houston (IAH) and Juan Santamaría International Airport (San Jose) for May 4, May 8, May 11 and May 15.

Prices aren’t cheap. The lowest-priced (at the time of this post) ticket from San Jose to Houston on Monday, May 4, and return on May 18, US$2,502; Houston to San Jose, same dates, US$1,430.

For more information, please visit their website at www.united.com.

According to Aeris, the manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, the following airlines are expected to resume service to the San Jose airport as follows:

Alaska Airlines on June 1.

American Airlines on June 4.

Delta Air Lines on May 16.

JetBlue on June 1.

Southwest Airlines on August 10.

Spirit Airlines on June 9.

For the latest status of the San Jose airport and a list of all carriers’ plans, please visit the airport site: https://sjoairport.com.

For Canadians wanting to return home, the Canadian Embassy in Costa Rica announced a WestJet will depart San Jose (SJO) on May 2 to Toronto (YYZ)

Ticketing is limited to Canadian Citizens, Permanent Residents, and their immediate family members (parent, spouse, dependant child) with valid visas (or eTA) and who will be traveling for an essential purpose.

The embassy says this is likely one of the last scheduled flights to Canada from Costa Rica for the foreseeable future. As such, if you wish to depart, you should purchase tickets immediately on https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/book-trip/flight and not use the WestJet application.

Current border restrictions prohibiting foreigners from entering Costa Rica have been extended through May 15, only Costa Rican nationals and residents are permitted entry, subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Tourists who entered Costa Rica after December 17 have also been granted an automatic extension of stay until July 17. Legal residents who left Costa Rica after March 23 will not be allowed re-entry during the national emergency.

For more information, visit the immigration website here.

.