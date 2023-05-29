US Embassy San Jose will hold two ‘Super Saturdays’ in June

Calling it "Super Saturdays", the U.S. Embassy is hosting two days in June specifically for renewing visas without needing an interview

QCOSTARICA – The United States consulate in Costa Rica announced that it will have two ‘Super Saturdays’, on June 3 and 10, where you can renew your U.S. visa without an interview.

An email has been sent out to those with appointments for the year so they can change their dates on the USTraveldocs website.

On these Saturdays, you’ll be able to drop off your documents and get your passport sent back by courier. If needed, you’ll be called for an in-person appointment.

The Cámara Nacional de Turismo (CANATUR) – National Chamber of Tourism – has asked the US Embassy in Costa Rica to cut down on waiting times for visas.

Rubén Acón, president of CANATUR, said that visas should be processed in three months or less.

Also to note, there is a price hike for visas that will be in effect this Tuesday.

Tourist visa (B1/B2) will go up from US$160 to US$185, visas for temporary jobs from US$190 to US$205, and merchants and investors visa from US$205 to US$315.

