Rincón de la Vieja volcano had a “major eruption” this past weekend

QCOSTARICA – The Rincón de la Vieja volcano had at least 4 eruptions between Saturday and Sunday, as reported by the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de la Universidad Nacional (OVSICORI-UNA) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of the National University.

Four eruptions were registered between Friday and Saturday, one of them at 10:48 pm Saturday, was classified as a “major eruption” by experts.

- Advertisement -

“After the eruption recorded at 10:48 pm yesterday, the volcanic tremor fragmented, appearing intermittent. The geodetic observations show a slight extension of the base of the volcano and a slight uplift of the top,” detailed OVSICORIi experts.

Over the weekend, the OVSICORI reported that this volcano maintained strong seismic activity, with experts classifying one as a “major eruption” Saturday night.

According to the OVSICORI, the volcano has registered a total of 42 small and moderate eruptions this month of May.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – has issued an alert for the areas in the vicinity of the volcano, including the districts of Dos Ríos and Aguas Claras in Upala, as well as for Cañas Dulces, Mayorga and Curubandé in Liberia.

The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, some 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, has a height of 1,916 meters above sea level. The active crater is at 1,700 meters above sea level.

- Advertisement -

The OVSCORI indicated that the activity is likely to continue in the coming days.

Since November last year, the colossus has been quite active.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related