Costa Rica Fashion Week is gearing up for its 2023 edition

The fashion industry in Costa Rica is getting a boost with this new edition of the event.

QCOSTARICA – Under the slogan “forever green”, the Costa Rica Fashion Week (CRFW) is bringing back its 2023 edition of Costa Rica Fashion Week from August 3rd to 5th at Antigua Aduana with national and international designers.

It’s the first Latin American event focused on sustainable fashion and sustainability, with the help of the “Planta mi árbol” (Plant my tree) Foundation, which will allow attendees to contribute to planting trees in the country.

This year, they’ve even got the UN seal for their efforts in climate change and being signatories of the Earth Charter, in addition to the support by the embassies of Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

A boost to designers

To promote the talent of designers, there will be experts from the ISEM Fashion Business School of Spain and Marangoni Institute at the educational day at the Cultural Center of Spain. Plus, you can apply for a scholarship to study at the Istituto Marangoni Miami and Milan.

Within the framework of the alliance with the Istituto Marangoni Miami and the Istituto Marangoni Milan, a scholarship will be offered to study at both venues.

Additionally, in the Casa del Cuño the Fashion Market will be held, which offers the possibility to entrepreneurs and SMEs to offer their products and designs.

For this year, the catwalk will feature national designers such as: Mauricio Alpízar, AMAG by Nolys Rodríguez, Become, Kevin Rojas, Gerson André, Marco Garro, Edgar Rodríguez, New Pend’jo y Petisa

As for international designers: Maison Mesa (Spain), García Madrid (Spain), Beatriz Peñalver (Spain), Gustavo Pucheta (Argentina, José Miguel Valdivia (Peru), Paloma Balvin (USA), Leonisa (Colombia ), Marangoni (USA), Andrea Galvez (El Salvador), Marangoni (Italy), Erick Brendaña (Nicaragua) and Jesús de la Garsa (Mexico).

More on the Costa Rica Fashion Week website (CRFW.cr).

