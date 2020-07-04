24 patients with COVID-19 who have received convalescent plasma

(QCOSTARICA) Amid the bad news of the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations this week, the good news is that 24 people with COVID-19 have now received convalescent plasma therapy.

“Most of these patients have evolved well,” said Mario Ruiz, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) medical manager.

On the other hand, Ruiz urged more recovered patients between the ages of 18 and 65, with no clinical history and healthy to donate blood.

The blood collection process will take place at the Banco de Sangre (Blood) Bank and the Calderón Guardia, México and San Juan de Dios hospitals.

The blood bank is in urgent need of blood not only from recovered COVID-19 patients but also from donors in genera. The requirements to donate blood are as follows:

Have the desire to help other people voluntarily and without receiving any type of financial recognition (payment) in exchange for donating.

Age: 18 to 65 years.

Weigh more than 50 Kg and more than 1.50 meters in height

Do not fast. Do not consume fats (butter, custard, chorizo, sausage, egg, bacon, etc). Do not consume dairy (milk, yogurt, cheeses). Eat cookies, bread, jams or jellies, coffee or tea without milk. In case of eating something heavy, you must wait between 2 and 3 hours, after the meal, to donate.

Indispensable to carry identification, ie cedula, residency card (DIMEX). The document must be current (not expired) and in good condition.

Be in good health. If you take medications, remember to inform the doctor who values ​​it, remember the name of the medications, it is preferable to take it down and the reason why they are prescribed.

If you have had tattoos you should wait a year.

If you are a woman, you must inform if you are in the menstruation period to assess the condition. You must not be pregnant. After childbirth or abortion, you must wait 6 to 9 months to donate, depending on the situation or if you breastfeed

You should consume fluids a day or two before donating. Ideally water and natural soft drinks. On the day of donation try to drink one or two glasses of water about 30 minutes before donating.

