[HQ] Starting today Saturday, July 18, the use of masks or face shields is mandatory at all bus stops.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, detailing on Friday that the closeness among people waiting for this public service implies a possible risk of COVID-19 infection.

For several weeks, the use of facemasks or shields had been mandatory of users of public transport services, inside buses, vans, taxis, and trains.

