AyA will close attention to the public in orange areas until July 31

(QCOSTARICA) The offices of the water and sewers utility, Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) located in the orange alert zone will remain closed to the public until Friday, July 31, in compliance with the government guidelines announced Friday, July 17.

Attention to users will be maintained through email linea800@aya.go.cr, phone at 800 REPORTE (800-7376783) and it’s website.

The 29 offices located in yellow zones will continue to be open (for now), with preferential hours for seniors and in a vulnerable condition and using the protocols for protection against Covid19.

Four AyA offices will reopen starting Monday, July 20, due to the change of alert from orange to yellow: Bagaces, Golfito, Puriscal, and Talamanca.

On the other hand, the Nicoya office will be closed, the canton was elevated to orange alert.

