Monday, 22 June 2020
Health

Vehicle restriction and sanitary measures starting this Monday, June 22

Drivers may circulate, weekdays, according to the last license plate number from 5 am to 10 pm. In cantons and districts on an orange alert, they can only do it from 5 am to 5 pm

(QCOSTARICA) The increase in new cases of coronavirus forced the Ministery of Health to suspend phase three of the scheduled reopening of malls, retail stores and bars on the weekend and authorization for meetings in churches, among other venues.

Consequently, as of this Monday, June 22, the restrictions that weighed on June 19 on commercial establishments and vehicle circulation will be maintained.

  • Establishments with sanitary operating permits already enabled may operate from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 10 pm.
  • In addition, museums and art academies have a green light at 50% capacity and without contact; event rooms to a maximum of 30 people.
  • On weekends, the operation of retail shops, cinemas, theaters and museums is not allowed.
  • For weekends, from 5 am at 7 pm, restaurants, beauty salons, hardware stores, banks, vehicle repair, locksmiths, farmers fairs, markets, supermarkets, pharmacies, medical centers, grocery stores, suppliers, bakeries, butchers, greengrocers, home delivery is enabled. Agricultural and hygiene supplies, funeral homes, non-contact arts academies, gyms, swimming schools and event rooms with a limit of 30 people can also operate.
  • Places of worship, public parks, bars and centers of mass concentration are not permitted open.
  • Hotels can operate from Monday to Sunday with a capacity of 50%; transfer and return from hotels is an exception to the vehicular restriction, drivers must have proof of their reservation/stay at the hotel.
  • In the cantons or districts with an orange alert, commercial activity is guaranteed with a sanitary permit for the operation of customer service, except hotels, bars and events of mass concentration.
  • Vehicles can only circulate, during the week, from 5 am to 10 pm; on weekends from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm. All vehicles, unless exempted, cannot circulate weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am and weekends from 7 pm to 5 am. This is a countrywide restriction.

    Monday: plates that end in 1 and 2 cannot circulate
    Tuesday: plates that end in 3 and 4 cannot circulate
    Wednesday: plates that end in 5 and 6 cannot circulate
    Thursday: plates that end in 7 and 8 cannot circulate
    Friday: plates that end in 9 and 0 cannot circulate

    On Saturdays, cars with plates ending in even numbers cannot; on Sundays vehicles with odd-number ending plates cannot circulate.

    For areas under the orange alert, vehicles can only circulate from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, based on the above.

  • Public transport, ie buses and taxis can mobilize at any time. Uber and other platform transport is not deemed public transport.
  • The fine for violating that regulation is ¢ 107,000, losing six points on the license and seizure of plates and/or vehicle.
  • For main routes – such as the Ruta 1 (Interamerican Norte), 142 (Cañas-Tilarán-La Fortuna), 702 (San Ramón-La Fortuna), 18 (Abangares-Nicoya) and 32 (San José-Limón) – are exempt from this measure circulation is based on the yellow alert restrictions.

The orange alert areas established by the CNE at the time of the publication of this post. For changes, visit the CNE website.

The entire country is under yellow alert

 

