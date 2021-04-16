Friday 16 April 2021
Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon) CLOSED to 5am Friday!

The closure is from 6:00 pm Thursday due to fall of material in the mountain pass

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ruta 32, which connects San José with Limón, will be closed from 6:00 pm from this Thursday until Friday 5:00 am a preventive measure due to heavy rains and falling material, through the mountainous area.

Extreme care should be taken driving through the mountainous areas of the Ruta 27, in particular, the Zurqui due to heavy rains and falling material on the road. Photo Conavi

The Conavi also confirmed that traffic incidents and falling branches have been reported, mainly in area of the Cerro Zurquí.

The Conavi indicated that they are monitoring the alternate routes, 126 (through Vara Blanca) and 10 (through Turrialba), keeping an eye on weather and road conditions.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) also announced on Thursday afternoon that in other sectors of the highway to Limón floods have been reported due to saturation of sewers and overflowing of ditches, as a result of the constant rains and expansion works that are being carried out in the section between the crossing towards Río Frío and the center of Limón.

 

