Sunday 28 February 2021
Vehicle Restrictions for March

The daytime restrictions will be only for the central San Jose areas; nighttime will continue countrywide from 11 pm to 5 am every day.

by Rico
24

Due to an improvement in the epidemiological situation of the health emergency, starting March 1, the only daytime vehicular restrictions for the month are in the central area of San Jose.

The will be no vehicular restrictions on weekends for the month of March

The nighttime restrictions will continue throughout the entire country, starting at 11:00 pm nightly and continue until 5:00 am, from Monday to Sunday. The well-known exemptions will apply.

During the day, from Monday to Friday, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm, in the area of San Jose similar to the restrictions before the pandemic, vehicles are restricted from circulating based on the last digit of the license plate, as follows:

  • Mondays, vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2
  • Tuesdays, vehicles with plates ending in 3 & 4
  • Wednesdays, vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6
  • Thursdays, vehicles with plates ending in 7 & 8
  • Fridays, vehicles with plates ending in9 & 0

The current fine for breaching the vehicle restrictions is ¢107,000 colones.

The president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexander Solís, asked the population not to confuse the flexibility with the end of the pandemic.

Solis explained that the decision is based on a less severe epidemiological moment.

“The fact that the measures are made more flexible should not be misinterpreted as the fact that the pandemic is over, it is very worthy to congratulate the people who have been applying the protocols,” said Solis.

The CNE president added that the vehicular restrictions and other sanitary measures, such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands frequently will be with us for most of the year.

Also, starting March 1, all beaches will remain open from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm, and commercial establishments, ie restaurants, retail stores, and others will be able to stay open until 11:00 pm.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleIn a week, Costa Rica off and on the list of risk countries in Spain for covid-19
Next articleCosta Rica Celebrates 200th This Year
