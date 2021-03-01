Costa Rica Celebrates 200th This Year

QCOSTARICA – This year Costa Rica celebrates 200 years of independent life. And the road to commemorate the 200th has begun with the launch of the website “to know, assess and share our history. A milestone and a pause to discuss everything that, as a society, we have achieved, corrected and transformed.”

“It will be a different celebration due to the pandemic but the pride for Costa Rica and gratitude for the heritage we have received does not change,” said President Carlos Alvarado in a video message.

“It is thanks to these men and women that today we have a democratic, multicultural, resilient nation that respects human rights and nature. Long live Costa Rica!,” continued the President.

Following their defeat in the Mexican War of Independence, Costa Rica, along with the rest of Central America, was granted their independence from Spain on September 15th, 1821.

Like the rest of Central America, Costa Rica never fought for independence from Spain, after the final Spanish defeat in the Mexican War of Independence (1810–21), the authorities in Guatemala declared the independence of all of Central America.

On this day it was that Costa Rica began to redefine itself & its’ identity as a country.

We invite you to visit 200costarica.go.cr and learn more about this important celebration.