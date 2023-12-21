Harry and Meghan Markle vacationed in Costa Rica

QMAGAZINE — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Costa Rica for a week, as confirmed by Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME).

According to the DGME, the couple entered Costa Rica on December 14 and left the country Wednesday, December 20..

- Advertisement -

The controversial couple is far from the protocol pressure of the United Kingdom, and has been living in the United States since 2020.

In 2023, the British royal family experienced tensions due to Harry’s tell-all autobiography “Spare” (“En al Sombra” in Spanish). The memoir has been controversial, with Harry making claims that Prince William physically attacked him and accusing his father of putting his own interests first.

Costa Rica remains a popular spot for a lot of celebrities.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related