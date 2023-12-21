Thursday 21 December 2023
Harry and Meghan Markle vacationed in Costa Rica

The couple entered Costa Rica on December 14 and left on Wednesday

Luis Morales
By Luis Morales
Dollar Exchange

¢520.83 BUY

¢526.73 SELL

20 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QMAGAZINE — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Costa Rica for a week, as confirmed by Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME).

According to the DGME, the couple entered Costa Rica on December 14 and left the country Wednesday, December 20..

The controversial couple is far from the protocol pressure of the United Kingdom, and has been living in the United States since 2020.

In 2023, the British royal family experienced tensions due to Harry’s tell-all autobiography “Spare” (“En al Sombra” in Spanish). The memoir has been controversial, with Harry making claims that Prince William physically attacked him and accusing his father of putting his own interests first.

Costa Rica remains a popular spot for a lot of celebrities.

Ortega kicked out the International Red Cross from Nicaragua
