Viatris, a world leader in the manufacture of generic drugs, opens operations in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -Viatris, one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the world, announced the opening of commercial operations in Costa Rica, with an initial investment of US$1.4 million, the hiring of 56 workers and the goal of growing in the medium term.

The company, formed last November formed through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn, Pfizer’s generic drugs division, will import and distribute medicines in the region.

The new company, which according to the Costa Rica Investment Promotion Agency, CINDE, is the sixth-largest drug supplier in the world, produces and sells brands such as Viagra, Xanax, Lipitor, generics, including branded and complex generics, biosimilars, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, EpiPen.

Patrick Doyle, Viatris leader for Latin America, highlighted the country’s global and solidarity health system, led by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

“With world-class public health ratings, it is the natural choice for a company like Viatris. As champions of accessible health, collaboration and leadership, we found a like-minded ally in your country,” said Doyle.

For Esmeralda Rodríguez, leader of the Viatris Cluster in Central America and the Caribbean, the company sets precedents as an accessible pharmaceutical alternative.

“Having access to an important variety of quality drugs such as original, generic or biosimilars (equivalent in quality, efficacy, and safety to an original biological drug), will be of great value for the institutions and the Costa Rican population,” added Rodríguez.

The multinational reported that, in a period of six months to a year, it will expand its operation in the country, which will require hiring more people in areas such as sales, regulation, and accounting, among others.

Viatris has operations in 165 countries and has more than 45,000 employees.

The firm is known for bringing together the best scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise, with proven medical and commercial capabilities to provide quality drugs to patients when and where they need them.