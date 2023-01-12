Thursday 12 January 2023
type here...
Search

Employers who terminate with compensation are not required to justify termination

Such declared the Constitutional Court

BusinessLaborRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Which country has the cheapest and most expensive mobile internet in Latin America?

Q TECHNOLOGY - British price comparison website cable.co.uk analyzed...
Read more

Violent start of the year: At least two murders daily in the first 11 days of 2023

QCOSTARICA - The first 11 days of 2023 has...
Read more

Employers who terminate with compensation are not required to justify termination

QCOSTARICA - Employers who terminate an employee with compensation...
Read more

‘Troll’ affirms he received orders to attack the press

QCOSTARICA - Alberto Vargas, administrator of the 'Piero Calandrelli'...
Read more

Tourists must demand that boats have security measures, warns the MOPT

QCOSTARICA - Several incidents with boats have been recorded...
Read more

Dollar exchange registers fall for the second day; dropped ¢13 so far this year

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange registered a new decrease...
Read more

How to choose simple gold engagement ring

When choosing a simple engagement ring, there are a...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢578.49 Buy

¢586.13 Sell

12 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Employers who terminate an employee with compensation as required by labor laws, are not required to justify the reasons for the termination.

When a person is terminated in Costa Rica, the employer is required to pay severance, any outstanding salary and bonuses, unused vacation, and a proportion of the aguinaldo based on how much of the year they have worked, among other things.

This was clarified by the Constitutional Court of Sala IV, as it is commonly known, after an appeal (amparo) filed by a citizen who claimed that his dismissal letter with with compensation did not contain the reasons on which the termination was based.

María Salazar, a labor lawyer at Punto Medio Abogadas, explained that terminations without compensation are those that occur due to serious misconduct attributed to the employee.

- Advertisement -

According to the Ministry of Labor, when a person is terminated, the employer is required to pay severance*, any outstanding salary and bonuses, unused vacation, and a proportion of the aguinaldo based on how much of the year they have worked, among other things.

*Article 29 of the Codigo de Trabajo (Labor Code) of Costa Rica, stipulates an employer must pay severance in accordance with the following rules:

  • After continuous work of not less than three months nor more than six, an amount equal to seven days of salary
  • After continuous work of more than six months but less than one year, an amount equal to fourteen days salary.
  • After continuous work for more than one year, with the number of days of salary indicated in the following table:
    a) YEAR 1 – 19.5 days per year worked.
    b) YEAR 2 – 20 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    c) YEAR 3 – 20.5 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    d) YEAR 4 – 21 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    e) YEAR 5 – 21.24 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    f) YEAR 6 – 21.5 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    g) YEAR 7 – 22 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    h) YEAR 8 – 22 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    i) YEAR 9 – 22 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    j) YEAR 10 – 21.5 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    k) YEAR 11 – 21 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    l) YEAR 12 – 20.5 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.
    m) YEAR 13 and following – 20 days per year worked or fraction greater than six months.

Click here for the complete Labor Code of Costa Rica (in PDF format)

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article‘Troll’ affirms he received orders to attack the press
Next articleViolent start of the year: At least two murders daily in the first 11 days of 2023
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Which country has the cheapest and most expensive mobile internet in Latin America?

Q TECHNOLOGY - British price comparison website cable.co.uk analyzed 5,292 mobile...
Read more

Violent start of the year: At least two murders daily in the first 11 days of 2023

QCOSTARICA - The first 11 days of 2023 has already left...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills