Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which ones are not? To August 18

(QCOSTARICA) In the midst of the pandemic, we try to keep our readers up-to-date on status of which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which ones don’t?

This is the official information of the manager of the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) as of August 18:

Aeroméxico : Suspended operations until further notice.

: Suspended operations until further notice. Air Canada : Resumes operations on September 12 to Toronto, Canada (YYZ). However, posts on social networks indicate this flight has been canceled; the official Air Canada website lists September 30 as the date with flights to San Jose.

: Resumes operations on September 12 to Toronto, Canada (YYZ). However, posts on social networks indicate this flight has been canceled; the official Air Canada website lists September 30 as the date with flights to San Jose. Air France : Resumes operations on October 14 to/from Paris, France (CDG).

: Resumes operations on October 14 to/from Paris, France (CDG). Air Panam a: Suspended operations until further notice.

a: Suspended operations until further notice. Air Transat : Suspended operation until further notice.

: Suspended operation until further notice. Alaska : Waiting for information from the airline.

: Waiting for information from the airline. Albatros Airlines : Suspends operations until further notice.

: Suspends operations until further notice. American Airlines : Repatriation flights to/from Dallas, Texas (DFW) on August 20 and 27.

: Repatriation flights to/from Dallas, Texas (DFW) on August 20 and 27. Avianca : Resumes operations on September 1 to El Salvador (SAL), Guatemala (GUA), Panama (PTY), and Lima Peru (LIM) It resumes operations on October 1 to Bogotá, Colombia (BOG).

: Resumes operations on September 1 to El Salvador (SAL), Guatemala (GUA), Panama (PTY), and Lima Peru (LIM) It resumes operations on October 1 to Bogotá, Colombia (BOG). British Airways : Resumes operations on October 27.

: Resumes operations on October 27. Condor : Waiting for information from the airline.

: Waiting for information from the airline. Costa Rica Green Airways : Available for charter flights.

: Available for charter flights. Copa Airlines : Repatriation flights scheduled for August 21, 28, and 29.

: Repatriation flights scheduled for August 21, 28, and 29. Delta Airlines : Resumes operations to/from Atlanta on September 18. Resumes operations to/from Los Angeles, California (LAX)on October 28.

: Resumes operations to/from Atlanta on September 18. Resumes operations to/from Los Angeles, California (LAX)on October 28. Edelweiss : Resumes operations on October 15 towards Zurich, Switzerland (ZRH)

: Resumes operations on October 15 towards Zurich, Switzerland (ZRH) Iberia : Resumed operations on August 3 to Madrid, Spain (MAD).

: Resumed operations on August 3 to Madrid, Spain (MAD). Interjet : Waiting for information from the airline.

: Waiting for information from the airline. JetBlue : Waiting for information from the airline.

: Waiting for information from the airline. KLM : Suspended operations until further notice.

: Suspended operations until further notice. Latam : Waiting for information from the airline.

: Waiting for information from the airline. Lufthansa : Resumed operations on August 5 to Frankfurt, Germany (FRA).

: Resumed operations on August 5 to Frankfurt, Germany (FRA). Sansa : Available for charter flights.

: Available for charter flights. Skyway : Waiting for information from the airline.

: Waiting for information from the airline. Southwest : Restart of operations in 2021.

: Restart of operations in 2021. Spirit: Repatriation flights scheduled to/from Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) on August 28.

United : Scheduled repatriation flights to/from Houston, Texas (IAH) on Monday, Thursday, and Friday in August.

: Scheduled repatriation flights to/from Houston, Texas (IAH) on Monday, Thursday, and Friday in August. Volaris : Scheduled repatriation flights to/from Mexico City (MEX) on August 25 and 29.

: Scheduled repatriation flights to/from Mexico City (MEX) on August 25 and 29. WestJet : Suspended operations until further notice.

: Suspended operations until further notice. Wingo: Resumes operations on September 1 to Panama (PTY) and Bogotá (BOG)

If you have booked on a flight to Costa Rica, best is to check with the airline on the status of the flight. In Costa Rica, the local numbers are listed on the airline directory page here: sjoairport.com/directorio-de-aerolineas/

In addition, changes were announced last week to entry requirements to Costa Rica. See here all the details Entry-bans will no longer apply for residents and foreigners related to Costa Ricans

Cargo operations maintain their normal schedules.

